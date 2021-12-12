Spain bishop stripped of powers

MADRID: Spain’s youngest bishop has been stripped of his church powers, the country’s Episcopal Conference said on Saturday, after he married a woman identified as an author of satanic erotica.
"As is publicly known, Bishop Xavier Novell Goma, Bishop Emeritus of Solsona, has contracted a civil marriage with Ms Silvia Caballol, on November 22, 2021 in the town of Suria, in the province of Barcelona," the conference (CEE) wrote in the statement.
Any cleric attempting to get married, even if only civilly, is subject to suspension, the statement added.
LIVERPOOL: The West and its allies need to be united against authoritarianism, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on...
TRIPOLI: Libya’s election commission on Saturday delayed publication of a final list of candidates for a...
BERLIN: Germany’s governing Social Democrats on Saturday elected a centrist and a left-wing figurehead as its two...
DHAKA: Bangladesh on Saturday called in the US ambassador to protest sanctions by Washington against its top security...
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described social media on Saturday as one of the main threats to...
VIENNA: Tens of thousands gathered in Austria’s capital Vienna on Saturday to protest mandatory Covid vaccines and...