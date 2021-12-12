Spain bishop stripped of powers

MADRID: Spain’s youngest bishop has been stripped of his church powers, the country’s Episcopal Conference said on Saturday, after he married a woman identified as an author of satanic erotica.

"As is publicly known, Bishop Xavier Novell Goma, Bishop Emeritus of Solsona, has contracted a civil marriage with Ms Silvia Caballol, on November 22, 2021 in the town of Suria, in the province of Barcelona," the conference (CEE) wrote in the statement.

Any cleric attempting to get married, even if only civilly, is subject to suspension, the statement added.