Man charged in Jan 6 US Capitol riot flees to Belarus

WASHINGTON: A California man charged with assaulting police in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol and using a metal barricade as a battering ram has fled the United States and is believed to have taken refuge in Belarus, federal prosecutors said on Saturday.
Evan Neumann, 49, was indicted on Friday on 14 criminal counts stemming from the deadly Capitol siege by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, expanding on charges originally contained in a criminal complaint filed against Neumann in March.
Neumann, of Mill Valley, California, near San Francisco, was seen in video footage donning a gas mask while standing near police in front of barricades set up at the base of the West Front of the Capitol Building, prosecutors said.
