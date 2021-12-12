 
Sunday December 12, 2021
World

Authorities seize captagon shipments in Lebanon, Syria

By AFP
December 12, 2021
BEIRUT: Security forces in Lebanon and Syria said on Saturday that they had seized two separate shipments of the banned stimulant captagon, the latest in a string of similar busts.

Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces said it "thwarted an attempt to smuggle four million captagon pills" hidden in a coffee shipment destined for Saudi Arabia via Jordan. The pills were confiscated following raids this week on a storage facility in Bir Hassan, a neighbourhood near Beirut’s southern suburbs, the ISF said on Twitter.