Authorities seize captagon shipments in Lebanon, Syria

BEIRUT: Security forces in Lebanon and Syria said on Saturday that they had seized two separate shipments of the banned stimulant captagon, the latest in a string of similar busts.
Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces said it "thwarted an attempt to smuggle four million captagon pills" hidden in a coffee shipment destined for Saudi Arabia via Jordan. The pills were confiscated following raids this week on a storage facility in Bir Hassan, a neighbourhood near Beirut’s southern suburbs, the ISF said on Twitter.
