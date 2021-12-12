Canadian pleads guilty to narrating IS videos

WASHINGTON: A Canadian activist who fought for the Islamic State (IS) group and narrated violent propaganda videos pleaded guilty in a US court late on Friday, the Justice Department announced.

Mohammed Khalifa, 38, admitted to "conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation (ISIS), resulting in death," and will be sentenced on April 15, 2022, the department said in a statement, using another acronym for the jihadist group. He faces a life sentence.