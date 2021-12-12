Quaid Trophy ninth round from today

LAHORE: The ninth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 season begins at three Karachi venues from Sunday (today) with Sindh leading the points table with 102 points.

Sindh will take on Central Punjab in their ninth-round fixture at the State Bank Stadium.

The top team in the points table will be eying to make a comeback after going down to Northern by an innings in their eight-round match. Ahsan Ali, who recently turned 28, is currently on the third number with 641 runs. Among the bowlers, Sohail Khan is on the third spot with 24 wickets from six matches.

Meanwhile, joint defending champions Central Punjab who currently sit at number four will try to repeat their previous round performance. The Mohammad Saad-led side defeated bottom placed Balochistan by five wickets. Saad who spearheaded the successful chase with an unbeaten knock of 63 is placed fifth in the batting charts with 610 runs from eight matches. In the bowling department, Central Punjab will be relying on the 29-year-old right-arm pacer Mohammad Ali, who from six outings in the tournament has gathered 25 scalps.

Southern Punjab plays Northern at the NBP Sports Complex. Southern Punjab are currently positioned at number five in the points table with 90 points, while Northern are third with 101 points. Northern will be hoping to capitalise on the previous round win against table-toppers Sindh.

On the other hand, Southern Punjab will be pinning their hopes on right-handed batter Tayyab Tahir to continue to score runs for them. The 28-year-old is currently second with 685 runs from eight matches. Southern Punjab’s Ali Usman has 31 wickets from seven matches. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face Balochistan at the UBL Sports Complex.