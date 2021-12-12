Rookie Shoaib stuns Aqeel to win Federal Cup

ISLAMABAD: In possibly one of the most exciting finals seen in the recent Pakistan tennis history, young Mohammad Shoaib surprised the experienced Aqeel Khan for the J7 Group – 34th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis title at PTF/DA Tennis Complex on Saturday.

Both exhibited high-class tennis, unleashing quality shots to make the occasion a memorable one. Shoaib’s exceptional display of tennis unsettled Aqeel as the 20-year-old won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in front of a packed crowd.

The men’s single’s final started in a brisk fashion as the youngster raced to 3-0 lead, making Aqeel run from one corner to another. Shoaib forced Aqeel to make mistakes at the start of the match, snatching some crucial points.

Aqeel fought back even in the first set courtesy of backhand slice shots and occasional rush to the net to hit a volley. Shoaib maintained his composure to regain the upper hand in the first set.

Aqeel bounced back in the second by playing some aggressive tennis, forcing the youngster to make mistakes and at the same time playing some exciting double-hand forcing shots to win the second.

The deciding set saw some exhilarating tennis with Shoaib taking the set 6-3, despite the best efforts and fighting spirit shown by Aqeel. A product of National Training Center, Shoaib earned his first ever national ranking title. “I had been to finals but had never won. This is my first national ranking men’s title. I am really excited by beating one of my heroes of the game,” Shoaib said.

“It will definitely help me progress further. I am now keenly looking forward to the Benazir Bhutto event to be held next week,” he said.

Shoaib pocketed Rs70,000 as winner’s prize money.

Earlier, in the ladies singles final, Sarah Mahboob beat Ushna Sohail in a three-set thriller that lasted for almost three hours. Back on the heels of her recent defeat against Ushna in Lahore, Sarah had chalked out her own game plan.

Ushna played some calculated tennis in the first set to go up 5-2, but Sarah fought back to win the set 7-5 in the second set, Ushna again led 3-0 and 5-3, but Sarah came back to make it 5-5. However, Ushna regained her composure to take the set 7-5. The third set went down to the wire, with Sarah holding her nerve to take the match and the championships. Sarah was awarded a cash award of Rs40,000 whereas Ushna pocketed Rs24,000.

Ushna Sohail and Noor Malik clinched the Ladies Doubles title by eliminating Sarah Mahboob/Mehaq Khokhar in a well contested three sets match.

Muhammad Shoaib /Barkatullah won the Men’s Doubles title by defeating Heera Ashiq/Yousaf Khalil in a well contested three-set match.