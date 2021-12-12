Aussie security team visits Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: A four-member Australian security delegation visited the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The delegation reached Lahore on Saturday after visiting Karachi and meeting federal government officials in Islamabad.

It may be noted that Australian cricket team is scheduled to tour Pakistan in March 2022 after 24 years for three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I.

The delegation visited various sections of the Gaddafi Stadium. They were briefed by Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Director International Zakir Khan about the arrangements for the series.

Zakir told the delegation about the route of the team and the dressing room arrangements.

The delegation will also review Pakistan’s security arrangements during the limited overs series against West Indies next week.