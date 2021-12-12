UEFA cancels Covid-postponed Tottenham v Rennes tie

LAUSANNE: UEFA on Saturday announced the cancellation of Tottenham’s Covid-postponed Europa Conference League game against Rennes.

The two clubs were unable to find a suitable date to reschedule Thursday’s game and “as a consequence, the match can no longer be played”, European football’s governing body explained.

UEFA’s disciplinary wing will determine a result for the scrapped fixture.

The ruling will please Group G winners Rennes.

The French side had flown to London and accused Spurs of making a “unilateral decision” in calling off the match on Wednesday.

Tottenham were level on points with third-placed Vitesse Arnhem and required a win to seal second and go through to the play-off round.

But according to UEFA rules Antonio Conte’s side face being declared 3-0 losers, ending their participation in the third-tier competition.

Conte revealed on the eve of the game in north London that eight of his players and five members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Rennes go on a winter break on December 22 and did not take the postponement well. Tottenham’s Premier League match at Brighton on Sunday has also been postponed.