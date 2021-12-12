Snatched vehicle found

Police on Saturday recovered a luxury vehicle snatched from Naushehroferoze. The Toyota Prado V8 was snatched at gunpoint from Naushehroferoze, along with another similar vehicle, when they were being transported to Islamabad and Peshawar through a carrier service.
Following the incident, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell, in collaboration with the Naushehroferoze police conducted a raid in Balochistan and recovered the Prado V8. Police said the recovered vehicle is the property of one of the consulates.
Man commit suicide
A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Orangi Town on Saturday.
The incident took place at a house in Lalabad, Frontier Colony, within the limits of the Pirabad police station. Police and rescuers transported the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 42-year-old Amir, son of Ali Bukhsh.
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said the young generation should be involved in...
Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said the provincial government spends more than the Centre’s...
The Security and Emergency Division, Sindh Police, has finalised security arrangements for the cricket matches to be...
The chairman of the Sindh Assembly’s standing committee on human rights, Barrister Pir Mujeeb ul Haq, has announced...
The Collectorate of Customs Appraisement has unearthed massive scam in the clearance of old and used vehicles through...
The Institute of Business Management , Karachi, held its 24th convocation on Saturday in which 1,249 degrees were...