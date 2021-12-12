Snatched vehicle found

Police on Saturday recovered a luxury vehicle snatched from Naushehroferoze. The Toyota Prado V8 was snatched at gunpoint from Naushehroferoze, along with another similar vehicle, when they were being transported to Islamabad and Peshawar through a carrier service.

Following the incident, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell, in collaboration with the Naushehroferoze police conducted a raid in Balochistan and recovered the Prado V8. Police said the recovered vehicle is the property of one of the consulates.

Man commit suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Orangi Town on Saturday.

The incident took place at a house in Lalabad, Frontier Colony, within the limits of the Pirabad police station. Police and rescuers transported the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 42-year-old Amir, son of Ali Bukhsh.