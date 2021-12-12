Fawad for involving young generation in positive activities to keep them away from extremism

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said the young generation should be involved in positive activities to keep them away from extremism.

Taking to media on Saturday at the 14th International Urdu Conference under way at the Arts Council, he said the Sports Festival in Islamabad and the Urdu conference in Karachi by Arts Council were positive steps in this direction.

Fawad said Urdu was one of the few major languages spoken the world over, and literature and poetry in Urdu had no competition. He said there were young poets and writers among university students who needed exposure.

The federal minister said the government was also strengthening he local film industry, and a technology university was being set up to support modern filmmaking. Besides, he added, expensive films were being made on the lives of Tipu Sultan and Zaheeruddin Babar.

He opined that this work should have been done 20 years ago, but unfortunately in the past no one paid attention to it.

Fawad said the federal government had spent Rs35 billion on the Green Line project, which would provide modern travelling facility to the people of Karachi. He claimed that the Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) launched projects only on paper.

He said the Karachi people were well aware of the performance of both the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party. He said the incumbent government had started work on the Jalalpur canal project in the Jhelum district, which was envisioned in 1898.

He said development work could not be done through lip service as was the habit of the past rulers, saying that practical steps were needed to be taken and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had done that.

Fawad said that on the one hand people complained about unemployment but on the other, the availability of skilled manpower was also an issue. He said the Pakistani media industry was facing a shortage of technical people and there was need for global collaboration for skilled workforce.