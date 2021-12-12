IoBM confers degrees on 1,249 graduates at 24th convocation

The Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi, held its 24th convocation on Saturday in which 1,249 degrees were awarded to graduates in business management and allied disciplines.

Gold medals were also awarded to 16 graduates while 37 others received merit certificates at the convocation. Among the graduates, 366 received their BBA degree, 254 their BS degree and 562 their MBA degree. A total of 39 students completed their MPhil and nine scholars successfully completed their doctorate.

Addressing the ceremony, the valedictorian, Ishma Ghazanfar, who earned BBA degree with a gold medal recalled her journey at the IoBM, especially classes taken from home during the pandemic.

She advised the students that whatever they wished to do in life, they should do it well because one can only achieve their dreams by pursuing excellence.

Abdul Moizz of the BS programme in social entrepreneurship and social leadership shared that the IoBM provided students with countless opportunities to build connections. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, the student exchange programme of the varsity continued, through which students got the opportunity of studying in top-ranked universities around the globe.

He maintained that the class of 2021 was not only graduating with a sense of pride but with a sense of responsibility, which was about working against the social challenges that lied ahead of them.

The chief guest at the convocation, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, said Pakistan was facing significant challenges in the area of providing quality education. He added that the federal government had taken steps to restructure education under the national education policy framework.

He said he was confident that the IoBM graduates would use their skills to successfully face all of challenges of life.

Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment Pakistan Muhammad Azfar Ahsan also addressed the convocation. He advised the graduates to pursue all activities with honesty, loyalty and a sound sense of judgement.

He asked the graduates to explore the world around them and become a helping hand for those facing tough times. He added that the times ahead would be challenging because of how the pandemic had altered our lives but the graduates’ insights acquired during classroom lectures and experience gained while pursuing jobs or completing internships would guide them towards success.

Unilever Pakistan Chairman Amir Paracha said that behind success, there were failures and vulnerabilities. He told the graduates that their dreams could evolve and change and it was often important to listen to one’s intuition. He advised the graduates to continue dreaming, be curious, keep learning and remain humble.

IoBM President Talib S Karim said the varsity was continuing its focus on research and development and its faculty members were effectively pursuing their research objectives. He added that the IoBM's academic collaboration with universities abroad had also been strengthened in 2021.

The IoBM was connected with 68 universities in Europe, Asia and the United States, he said, adding that the IoBM management envisioned transforming the institute into a tech-driven campus within the next two years.

IoBM Chancellor Bashir Janmohammad said that the graduates should be grateful to their parents for their selfless devotion. He paid tribute to IoBM's founder president, tge late Shahjehan S Karim, for his devotion to provide quality education.

He also asked the graduates to go for entrepreneurship and create jobs by establishing startups.

Members of the IoBM board of governors, Executive Director Sabina Mohsin, rector, deans, heads of departments and others also attended the convocation.