‘Sindh govt incorporated 80pc suggestions of opposition to empower local bodies’

While framing the new local government law, the Sindh government incorporated up to 80 per cent of the suggestions given by the opposition political parties for the empowerment of local bodies in the province,

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Information Minister Saeed Ghani made this claim on Saturday while jointly talking to media persons after the Sindh Assembly was prorogued on Saturday following the passage of the new local government law for the second time.

The local government minister said the mayor in the new local government system of the province would chair the solid waste management agency of his city. He added that similarly, the next mayor of Karachi had also been also given powers to manage the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

He said the power to collect property tax had been taken back from the provincial excise and taxation department and the same authority had been given to the union councils in Sindh.

The opposition had been demanding that the mayor of Karachi be empowered as much as the mayor of London and Washington but in reality, opposition legislators did not have any idea about the powers of the municipal authorities in the West, Shah maintained.

He said that before criticising the new provincial law, the federal government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should devolve all the powers of the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to the local governments of the respective provinces.

The local government minister said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given clear-cut directives to the Sindh government to empower and strengthen the provincial local government system, and the Sindh government had been doing its best to safeguard the rights of the citizens of the province.

Ghani said the opposition legislators had acted in an inappropriate manner in the assembly as they had already met the Sindh governor on the issue of the local government amendment bill, after which the Sindh Assembly had to consider the observations of the governor as per the rules and regulations of the legislature.

He said the treasury benches had fully acted upon the rules of the procedure of the Sindh Assembly but it seemed that the opposition had never bothered to go through them.

The treasury lawmakers would do their best to maintain the sanctity of the House, he said as he decried the opposition’s behaviour in the assembly. He said the opposition legislators had shown utter disregard for the parliamentary decorum as they threw pieces of paper towards the rostrum of the speaker and also used foul language against the lawmakers.