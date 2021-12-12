14 political parties reject new local government law at MQM-P’s APC

As the Sindh Assembly on Saturday enacted the controversial local government law by passing it again, a total of 14 political parties rejected the law at an all parties’ conference (APC) organised by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

In a statement issued after the conference, the 14 political parties that attended the APC said that all the political parties collectively believed that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Sindh government’s local government law of 2013 and the current amendment law were against the constitution’s Article 140-A.

The APC declared that the new local government law was not only against the constitution but also anti-democracy, anti-public and anti-Sindh. The 14 political parties demanded that the provincial government withdraw the law immediately.

The statement read that the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 was the PPP’s attempt to concentrate all the local government powers at its disposal, and the 2013 law had been the cause of several administrative, financial and political issues of various divisions and districts of the province.

The APC demanded a local government system which was independent politically, administratively and financially in accordance with the spirit of the Article 140-A.

Another demand made by the APC was the constitution of a committee with representatives of all the political parties to submit recommendation for a new local government law in accordance with the spirit of the Article 140-A. The 14 political parties also demanded that the provinces devolve financial powers and invoke a provincial finance commission to distribute financial resources among districts.

MQM-P’s Faisal Subzwari, who conducted the APC, said the residents of Sindh understood how efforts had been made in the name of the constitution to violate the constitution itself. The Article 7 of the constitution, he said, mentioned that the federal, provincial and local governments together constituted the definition of the state.

The Article 140-A made it incumbent on the provincial governments to empower the local governments financially, politically and administratively, he added.

He recalled that in 2001 when General Musharraf was in power, the local governments were powerful even though the Article 140-A did not exist back then. “That period was of 10 years. [Later], the provincial assembly abolished that system and enforced General Zia’s 1979 local government system which strengthen local institutions but not local government.”

The MQM, Subzwari said, was an ally of the PPP back then when the local governments introduced by Musharraf were abolished. He added that at that time, the MQM tried to introduce a law that empowered the local governments.

He was of the view that the 18th constitutional amendment, in which all the political parties were on board, was not only for the provincial autonomy but also for the empowerment of local bodies. The Sindh government, he said, conducted the last local government elections on the orders of the Supreme Court and after one year of the elections, the MQM approached judiciary against the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and for the interpretation of the Article 140-A.

He remarked that the property tax of Rs1 billion was now being given to the local government but it was nothing but a gimmickry on part of the PPP. The property tax, he said, was already a local tax and the provincial government had been announcing its devolution to the local government for last four years.

The Grand Democratic Alliance’s Irfanullah Marwat said there were three tiers of the government — federal, provincial and local governments. The last one, he said, did not exist and a small amendment in the law would not make much of a difference as the local governments could be said to be existing only if they had all the financial and administrative powers.

Millions of rupees would be wasted in the local government elections as they would not yield any results for the people and even after the elections, the same story of a powerless mayor would continue, Marwat remarked. “If the chief minister himself wants to lift garbage, there’s no point of holding local government elections. The tax generation in all its form goes to the provincial government,” he said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Miftah Ismail said the PPP had failed to empower the local governments after the 18th amendment. He said that the decision to construct a road in Larkana could not be taken from Karachi and any decision for Karachi could not be taken from Larkana.

After seeing Sindh, it could not be inferred that the annual development budget of the province was Rs350 billion, he said, as he called for the PPP to distribute resources among divisions under a provincial finance commission award.

Ismail suggested that each division of the province be empowered financially based on 80 per cent of its population and 20 per cent of its poverty ratio. Along with finances, the administrative powers, he said, should also be devolved to the lowest level.

He called for devolution of 70 per cent resources of the provincial government to the divisional level.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umer said the implementation of the constitution of Pakistan was a fundamental issue. He said that the powers that were not required by the federation had been devolved to the provinces but the provinces had not empowered their divisions and districts. The current local government system of Sindh is the worst system, he stressed, adding that the PTI and MQM were already in litigation against the provincial local government laws.

PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman, Awami National Party’s Shahi Syed, PML-N’s Muhammad Zubair, Aam Log Ittehad Party’s Justice (retd) Wajihuddin, All Pakistan Muslim League’s Irfan Memon, Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s Kamran Rao and leaders of other parties also spoke at the APC.