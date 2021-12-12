Bitter pills

LAHORE: Two leading economists of the country have questioned the growth strategies adopted by successive governments that are not in line with global growth realities.

Dr Shahid Hafeez Kardar, the vice chancellor of Beacon House University and former governor State Bank of Pakistan, was the first speaker at the launch of two books on economy authored by Jamil Nasir, a senior FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) official.

Kardar said the here planners always tried to copy and paste growth models of China or South Korea or other East Asian Economies but never succeeded in putting the economy on a sustainable path.

The prerequisites for sustained growth, he added, were not there in this country’s culture. Here, totally the software aspect of growth was neglected and the hardware i.e., roads, and mega projects was pursued exclusively, according to him.

The economist said hardware was essential, but it was useless if the human resource (software) lacked the ability to benefit from it.

Terming the regulatory environment as utterly stifling, he said the government had better scrap the unreasonable regulations altogether instead of making changes in certain clauses. The discretions were available in all regulations, he added.

He said Indian culture was the same as in Pakistan, but by nurturing their human resource they had created islands of excellence. Almost every globally renowned university had Indian professors on its faculty, he said adding, human resources could be enriched at low cost.

Our economic management had not changed in the last 40 years and there was an illusion that as it was a big country with an important geo-strategic location on the globe thus the world would not let our economy fail, said Kardar adding, this advantage was taken as a licence to mismanage. However, this was not true anymore as Pakistan had already taken undue advantage of its geo-strategic location.

Kardar regretted Pakistan had become an ungovernable state and coming out of the present mess would require world-class leadership which unfortunately was nowhere to be found.

The sectors currently excelling include the financial, automobiles, and the IT; however, the poor, abundant in the country, lacked the skills to participate in these sectors, he said.

Even higher education had not impacted the ability to adjust, hence 31 percent of the unemployed youth were graduates, whereas 34 percent of the youth in the age group of 15-24 years were not registered in the labour force, Kardar said.

According to him, cost of doing business in Pakistan is very high because policies are unpredictable and subject to change on the whims of planners.

He strongly suggested that Pakistan better move away from the SRO (Statutory Regulatory Orders) culture. When someone was able to get a favourable SRO (like increasing regulatory duty on any import), he/she needed not hire a competent staff as the advantage of SRO assured high profits, Kardar said.

He went on to say the size of the government was too big, adding, when he was the finance minister of Punjab about two decades back, the number of departments in Punjab were 22 and the then government was considering reducing it and by the way today it was 44.

The same was the case with the federal government where the departments should have drastically decreased after 18th amendment, he added.

Alarmed over the fact that accumulated losses of state-owned enterprises had exceeded Rs2.3 trillion, Kardar sarcastically suggested that it would be better if the surplus staff was asked to sit at home and draw salaries without doing any work. This, he added, was a politically difficult decision, but it would save numerous office expenses and transport costs.

The Vice Chancellor PIDE Dr Nadeem al-Haq (also former Deputy Chairman Planning Commission) was even more specific. He pointed out that there were 236 universities in Pakistan and only two professors on average in each university.

He regretted that Pakistan had not won any medals in the Olympics for decades. Our official Olympic contingent comprised 24 officials and 8 athletics only (three officials for one athletic).

He said too much money was spent on hardware that was sometimes of little use to society. For example, Haq said, the convention center built with billions of rupees was seldom used. In the same way Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore remains vacant throughout the year except for one or two cricket matches in a year, he added.

People in Pakistan do not live with excellence and majority of the skills imparted were not in line with modern technology, Haq said and added that businesses here were mostly clinging on to obsolete models.