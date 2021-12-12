CCP launches draft studies in SME, e-commerce sectors

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has launched two draft studies in the small and medium enterprise (SME) and e-commerce sectors offering solid recommendations to create a level playing field and highlighting possible competition concerns in the e-commerce/online market.

The study report on “Improving Economic Efficiency in Small-and-Medium Enterprises in Pakistan” offers solid recommendations to ensure a level-playing field for SMEs to compete, which should lead to the growth of the SME sector.

The study reviews the SME Policy Framework in Pakistan and based on two surveys concerning demand side constraints and supply side issues in SMEs’ growth and challenges in SME financing, offers recommendations to the government and other concerned entities focusing on competition.

The study “Competition and Trade Practices Regulation in the Era of E-Commerce, Big Tech and Data Sciences” highlights possible competition concerns in the e-commerce/online platforms market. This might fall under Section 3 (abusive conduct by dominant platforms) and Section 10 (deceptive marketing practices) of the Competition Act, 2010, and analyses regulation strategies in more developed countries across the globe as well as other countries in the region.

CCP Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan launched these studies while briefing the participants of the 23rd meeting of the Competition Consultative Group. With regard to the e-commerce study, she clarified that the CCP does not aim to become a data protection agency or over-regulate.

Instead, the study aims to provide guidelines serving as a minimum benchmark of basic disclosures companies should adhere to, to avoid deceptive marketing practices.

The studies are part of the CCP’s strategic vision that identifies the priority areas, including the essential commodities for removing anti-competitive distortions in the market, public procurement for reducing collusive practices and promoting fair competition.

Explaining the rationale behind conducting the studies, Rahat said the role of the competition regulator was that of an umpire, and whenever it would call for policy intervention, the commission would voice concerns as per its mandate. With regard to anti-competitive practices/market distortion, it would act without fear and favour. She said that the commission strongly believes in effective enforcement, which was globally viewed as best advocacy.