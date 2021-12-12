Stocks to dance to monetary policy tune

Stocks are expected not to go far from home as a critical monetary policy statement, which holds the key to the market direction, is due early next week, analysts said.

“We expect the market to remain range-bound in the upcoming week,” said a report of the Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house.

“The monetary policy is scheduled on December 14, 2021, where we project a hike of 100bps. Any increase in the benchmark policy rate exceeding that will further dampen the sentiment for highly leveraged stocks.”

Furthermore, minibudget is expected soon and the market would definitely react to any introduction, re-imposition or removal of duties and subsidies, the brokerage said.

During the outgoing week, the market closed at 43,396 points, gaining 163 points, up 0.38 percent.

Average volumes clocked in at 204 million shares, down 36 percent week-on-week, while average traded value settled at $42 million, down 54 percent week-on-week.

The market commenced on a negative note on account of widening trade deficit and surging inflation, while an alleged Omicron case in Karachi further deteriorated the sentiment. The momentum changed after news regarding the new Covid-19 variant was not much dangerous.

Moreover, encouraging cement dispatches, jumping 7 percent year-on-year in November 2021, along with expectation of resolution of gas circular debt, kept the index ticking. However, the rally fizzled out on nervousness arising from expectations of a big hike in policy rate amid continuous depreciation of rupee.

Foreign selling continued this week, clocking in at $1.0 million, compared to a net sell of $62.84 million last week. Major selling was witnessed in cement ($1.2 million), fertiliser ($0.5 million), and energy ($0.3 million).

On the local front, buying was reported by other organisations ($3.9 million) followed by companies ($2.1 million), and individuals ($1.3 million).

Sector-wise positive contributions came from oil & gas exploration companies (320 points), technology & communication (257 points), food & personal care products (32 points), chemical (29 points), and insurance (10 points). Scrip-wise positive contributors were TRG (208 points), PPL (155 points), OGDC (101 points), SYS (49 points) and MARI (34 points).

Sectors that contributed negatively were commercial banks (187 points) and cement (112 points). Scrip-wise negative contribution came from ENGRO (66 points), HBL (64 points), and UBL (44 points).

Ameen Soorani at JS Research said a range-bound trend was witnessed this week.

“News of settlement of overdue receivables of oil & gas exploration companies through a potential structured dividend plan broke in the market which brought renewed interest in the sector due to which the E&P sector closed 7.5 percent week-on-week,” he said.

“Nonetheless, concerns over macroeconomic indicators of the country, ongoing rupe depreciation against the greenback and anticipated hike in policy rate next week kept investors at bay in broadly all heavyweight sectors.”

On investor participation end, a high base over MSCI rebalancing last week reflected 36 percent week-on-week decline in average daily traded volumes, while average daily traded value fell 53 percent week-on-week.

On the news front, State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) foreign exchange reserves increased by $2.65 billion, reaching to $18.66 billion last week as the country received cash deposit of $3 billion from Saudi Arabia.