Avoiding austerity

This refers to the news report ‘Govt to increase 50pc tariffs on import of cars’ (December 7). According to the report, the government is proposing an increase in import tariffs instead of banning the import of cars. The reason cited for the sudden change of mind is that under the WTO regime, imports cannot be banned but tariffs can be adjusted. This move seems like a U-turn to please the powerful lobby of car importers.

Under Article XII of The General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade 1994 , a member country can use restrictive import measures for maintaining balance of payment. These restrictions are permitted: one, to forestall the imminent threat of, or to stop a serious decline in its monetary reserves, or in the case of a contracting party with low monetary reserves, to achieve a reasonable rate of increase in its reserves. It only demands that the restriction must not be selective. The prime minister must ensure that strict measures are taken to curb imports, instead of giving into the pressure of various lobbies.

Arif Majeed

Karachi