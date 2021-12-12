Desensitised

This refers to the news report ‘Woman goes to sleep after ‘butchering, dismembering elderly man’’ (December 11). Within hours of the news making headlines on electronic, mainstream print and social media, graphic photos and videos of the dead body and dismembered body parts started to circulate on many forums. The conversation between the accused and police officials was also recorded by someone and uploaded for circulation everywhere. Despite the brutality of the crime itself, the way the news and details of the murder went viral call into question the ability of the police and investigation agencies to follow the rules of crime scene modus operandi.

A lack of professionalism by those leaking the pictures and videos serves to desensitise society to violence. Apart from this – and the fact that this may result in the contamination of the crime scene – there is the factor of sanctity attached to such crimes. While there is no denying that the menace of ‘out of control’ social media is here to stay, it goes without saying that our institutions should start following protocols in order to become more professional and respected. There is a need to do away with lethargic and unnecessary adventurism.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada