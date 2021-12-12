Soiling growth

The agriculture sector contributes to around 21 percent of Pakistan’s GDP. However, it is now facing the challenge of soil salinity. In Pakistan, salinity has caused a sharp reduction in crop yield. Over 2.5 million hectares of irrigated land is affected with severe surface salinity, of which 20 percent is Sindh’s land.

The magnitude of the problem can be gauged from the fact that about 40,000 hectares of land is damaged by salinity annually. The government must work to establish a sustainable agricultural system, which protects the environment, profits consumers and producers and produces enough food for a growing population.

Syed Sajjad Ali Shah

Sehwan