Soiling growth

The agriculture sector contributes to around 21 percent of Pakistan’s GDP. However, it is now facing the challenge of soil salinity. In Pakistan, salinity has caused a sharp reduction in crop yield. Over 2.5 million hectares of irrigated land is affected with severe surface salinity, of which 20 percent is Sindh’s land.
The magnitude of the problem can be gauged from the fact that about 40,000 hectares of land is damaged by salinity annually. The government must work to establish a sustainable agricultural system, which protects the environment, profits consumers and producers and produces enough food for a growing population.
Syed Sajjad Ali Shah
Sehwan
Self-sufficiency is an indispensable element for the progress and prosperity of any state. Countries that are not...
The current decline and deterioration of society is an unfortunate indication that the country’s religious, social...
This refers to the news report ‘Govt to increase 50pc tariffs on import of cars’ . According to the report, the...
This refers to the news report ‘Woman goes to sleep after ‘butchering, dismembering elderly man’’ . Within...
This refers to the article ‘The Indo-Pacific shift: a struggle for power’ by Abdulla Wasti. The rivalry between...
Sexual harassment is on the rise in Pakistan. It includes a range of actions from verbal transgressions to sexual...