Changing times

This refers to the article ‘The Indo-Pacific shift: a struggle for power’ (December 9) by Abdulla Wasti. The rivalry between the US and China remains the same – it has only morphed from personal to regional. China with its extendable military and economic strength is making a stronger foothold than expected. On the other hand, the US is busy making new alliances to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region.

It is imperative for the US to understand that the world is rapidly moving to bipolarity. It would be better if it accepted China’s rise without trying to counter it aggressively. In fact, all the major world powers should understand and play their roles in encouraging equality and harmony among rich and poor nations by mutual help and cooperation.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub