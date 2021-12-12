Promoting violence

One believes that dramas that are aired on national television channels reflect on our society. Actors and actresses in these dramas leave a distinct impression on the minds of viewers. Unfortunately, these days, a number of Pakistani dramas air excessive violence. Gun-wielding heroes and villains are shown killing people like flies.
What message are such shows giving? Given the state of affairs and the violence that is already taking root in society, creators of such shows should be careful. The authorities too should ensure that content that is excessively violent or graphic is not aired.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
