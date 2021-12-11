TIP being made profit earning state-owned unit: minister

HARIPUR: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Friday said the sick unit of Telephone Industry of Pakistan (TIP) being made operational and profit earning state-owned unit with a cost of Rs6 billion following the completion of its handing over to the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation NRTC.

Talking to a delegation of Awami Forum and Telephone Industry of Pakistan’s workers here, he said that he was perturbed over the condition of TIP workers. He said that he apprised the PM Imran Khan and sought his help who fulfilled his promise by approving the handing over of TIP to the NRTC.

“The PM also approved allocation of Rs6 billion as seed money for initial launch of projects while some new projects worth 110 billion were also given to TIP with the financial support of Russia,” Omar Ayub added.