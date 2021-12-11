CS inaugurates anti-polio drive

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash Friday inaugurates the last anti-polio drive of the year at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) by administering anti-polio and vitamin A drops to the children.

Secretary Health KP Tahir Orakzai, Additional Secretary Health & EOC Coordinator Abdul Basit, Medical Director Hayatabad Medical Complex, Shahzad Akbar, Hospital Director HMC, Shahzad Faisal, Provincial Team Lead Polio, Dr Andrew Etsano and EPI staff were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shehzad Bangash reiterated strong political commitment for stamping out poliovirus from the region, saying that the government was taking every measure to ensure children were protected from lifelong paralysis by carrying out regular anti-polio drives.

He said that the government was also ensuring that Covid SOPs were strictly followed by the teams and all stakeholders during anti-polio “The government is giving equal attention to other antigens of essential immunisation to build immunity of children against all the 10 deadly diseases,” he added.

Responding to a media query, the chief secretary said that strict security measures were taken for the polio campaign and over 40000 law- enforcing personnel were deployed with teams to ensure foolproof security and smooth conduct of the campaign.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Health and Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit informed the media that the five-day anti-polio drive would be conducted in all districts, including Afghan Refugees camps of the province from December 10, next wherein more than 6.4 million children will be administered polio drops along with vitamin A drops to build their gut immunity against the crippling virus.