ADSJ recalls BBA of educationist

PESHAWAR: Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ayaz Khan here on Friday recalled the bail before arrest (BBA) of educationist Malik Tajamul Hayat Khan in a case of a bounce cheque worth Rs5 million.

The educationist Malik Tajamul Hayat Khan was seeking bail in a case of bounced cheque Rs5 million issued on 31 May 2020.

The first information report was registered at Tehkal Police Station by Ayub and Tahir under section 489-F of Pakistan Penal Code.

The judgment stated that he was not entitled to the concession of BBA at this stage and recalled interim relief granted on 25 October.