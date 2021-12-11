 
Peshawar

1 killed in Jamrud

December 11, 2021

JAMRUD: A man was killed over a land dispute in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Friday, police said.

Two rival groups opened fire over a land dispute in the Ghundi area, leaving one Azmat Khan dead. The police said that the incident took place in the morning. The cops registered the case and started an investigation.