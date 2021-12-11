Displaced families return from Khost

MIRANSHAH: A convoy of 30 families that had moved to Afghanistan following the launch of the military operation in North Waziristan on Friday reached here via the Ghulam Khan border crossing.

Many people belonging to various parts of North Waziristan had migrated to Afghanistan’s Khost and other adjoining provinces when the security forces launched the military operation against the militants there.

The displaced families returned from Khost to North Waziristan. The district administration had made arrangements for their return to the native areas. Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan oversaw the arrangements to facilitate the return of the displaced families. The returning families were welcomed by the local tribal elders and government functionaries.