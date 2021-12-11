Ex-forest officer arrested in fraud

MANSEHRA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has arrested a divisional forest officer, who had fled the country after committing a financial fraud in the forest department in 2017, an official said on Friday.

“A joint team of Islamabad and Mansehra have arrested a DFO wanted by the Anti-Corruption Establishment since 2017,” Sheraz Khan, the regional assistant director ACE, told reporters here on Friday.

He said the accused Amir Khalil had been arrested during an operation carried out jointly by the ACE, Islamabad and Mansehra. “We have shifted the accused to Mansehra from the federal capital,” he added.

He said that Amir Khalil had arrived in Islamabad for his documents and a joint team arrested him and got his two-day judicial remand from a local court. “The accused had sold timber from the forest department’s depot and when his bosses came to know about that financial scam, he managed to flee the country,” Sheraz said.

He added that another inquiry of the forest department was also underway and soon its details would be shared with the media.