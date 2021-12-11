Terrorist held

PESHAWAR: The local police on Friday arrested an alleged terrorist carrying Rs1 million head money.
Superintendent of Police Saddar Waqar Ahmad told reporters that Sarfaraz was wanted by the police for attacks on the cops and other terrorist activities.
The official said the terrorist carrying Rs1 million head money was arrested during an action in Badaber.
Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department on Friday arrested two facilitators of Daesh during action in the provincial capital.
An official said the two accused identified as Abdul Khaliq and Asghar Khan were arrested for financing Daesh.
