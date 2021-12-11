ADB approves $385m loan for projects in 5 KP cities

PESHAWAR: Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday approved $385 million in financing to help improve the livability and community health of five cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project will help to construct two clean water supply treatment facilities, three sewerage treatment facilities and will rehabilitate dysfunctional tube wells among several other important sub-projects in the cities of Abbottabad, Kohat, Mardan, Mingora, and Peshawar.

More than 3.5 million people will benefit from improved access to clean and safe water, reliable and integrated waste management and sanitation services, green urban spaces, and gender-friendly urban facilities, said a press release. About 150,000 households will gain new connections to water supply systems and have smart water meters installed in their homes.

With its rapidly growing urban population, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is becoming more exposed to health risks due to deteriorating municipal services and the impacts of climate change. Strong, climate-resilient urban infrastructure combined with access to reliable services benefit people, the environment, and support sustainable development. The project will help address these challenges of urban centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“Large urban projects are often delayed due to their inherent complexity and competing interests in limited urban space,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov in a statement.

“This project has used ADB’s project readiness financing facility to ensure detailed engineering design, safeguards assessments, and other critical preparatory work was completed in advance - a first for central and west Asia region. That will ensure that the transformative benefits of this project flow to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province more quickly,” he added.

ADB will provide a $380 million loan and a $5 million grant, while the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will provide co-financing of $200 million subject to approval of their board of directors. Together with $65 million in financing from the government of Pakistan, this represents ADB’s largest urban project ($650 million equivalent) in Pakistan, the statement added.

ADB’s loan includes more than $106 million for climate adaptation and mitigation, the bank’s largest climate financing contribution in any urban project in 2021, reaffirming its commitment to helping its developing member countries fight climate change.