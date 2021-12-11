Landowners assured of benefits from Balakot power project

MANSEHRA: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Population Welfare Ahmad Hussain Shah has assured affectees that the government would give them maximum financial benefits of their lands being acquired for the 300 megawatt Balakot hydropower project.

“This energy project, which is being executed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, will bring revolutionary change in your lives and meet the energy requirements of the province,” he said while speaking at a gathering of the dam affectees in Balakot on Friday.

Shah earlier held talks with the elders of the area and convinced them not to create hurdles in the smooth execution of the project.

The project is being executed by the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (Pedo) in Balakot.

He said that Balakot dam would be executed downstream of the 880 megawatt Suki Kanari hydropower project. “The locals would also avail employment opportunities besides getting reasonable prices of their land and other properties,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan said the government wanted an early groundbreaking of the energy project. “We will ensure the reasonable prices of your land and property and your cooperation in its early groundbreaking would bring employment opportunities for you,” he added.

Maulana Qazi Khalil, a prayer leader of the central mosque in Balakot, said the affectees would sign an agreement with the deputy commissioner about the mutually agreed points.

The district administration has finalised acquisition of the land following the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved $750 million for it earlier this year.