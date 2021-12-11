Sundar Industrial Estate delegation calls on Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE: A delegation led by President Sundar Trade and Industry Association Malik Azhar Ali called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Aslam Iqbal at the Civil Secretariat Friday. During the meeting, infrastructure and other issues at Sundar Industrial Estate were discussed. The delegation demanded that road infrastructure in Sundar Industrial Estate be improved, encroachments on the Adda plot be removed.
