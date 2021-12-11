Guard injures bank official, kills himself in Mirpurkhas

SUKKUR: A guard of a private security company injured a bank official and later on claimed his own life on Friday in district Mirpurkhas.

Reports said that a security guard, Ghulam Rasool, injured Abdul Wahab Ghouri, CSR officer of a private bank in Mirpurkhas and later on with the same weapon killed himself. Mirpurkhas SSP Captain Retired Chaudhry Asad Ali visited the bank and collected the CCTV footage. He also inquired from the bank manager about the incident.

The manager said the guard inquired from the CSR official of his work, which the official refused to entertain the same. Following which, the guard shot at the CSR officer, injuring him and tried to claim his life with the same weapon.

The manager further said both the bank official and the guard were shifted to a hospital in Mirpurkhas and then to a hospital in Hyderabad, but the guard did not survive.