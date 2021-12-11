SALU teachers’ body holds election

SUKKUR: Teachers’ body, Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers Association (SALUTA) held electionS for its new president, vice president, general secretary, joint secretary, finance secretary, press secretary and executive members for 2022 in the Shah Abdul Latif University of Khairpur on Friday.
The election was held between the Democratic Friends Group and Latifiyan Group and won by the Democratic Friends Group. Among the candidates of Democratic Friends Group, Prof. Dr Akhtiar Ghumro was elected as president, Agha Nadia vice president, Hisamuddin Shaikh general secretary, Prof. Dr Wahid Bux Jatoi joint secretary, Abdul Manan finance secretary and Ahmed Ali Memon as press secretary.
Respectively, Dr Nazar Hussain Phulpoto, Dr Irfan Ali Mirani, Dr Liaquat Ali Chandio, Gul Afsha Soomro, Taslim Alam Abro and Muhammad Ibrahim Khokhar were elected as members of the Executive Council of SALUTA.
