‘State land worth Rs473 billion retrieved in Punjab’

LAHORE: The Board of Revenue (BOR) has retrieved state land worth Rs473 billion. The BOR reclaimed more than 6 acres of state land valuing Rs204.68 million in its latest drive in Sheikhupura and Sahiwal with the assistance of deputy commissioners concerned. In a statement issued on Friday, Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar said 6-kanal state land valuing Rs4 crore 50 lakh in Sahiwal, 5 acres plus land valuing Rs15 crore 96 lakh 80 thousand in Sheikhupura had been retrieved from illegal occupants. He said around one lakh and 88 thousand acres of state land has been recovered in a province-wise drive. The total value of this land is Rs473 billion, he said.