Rawalpindi : The life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him) is great example to lead our life, said Pirzada Rahat Quddusi, chief of Rawalpindi Law College, says a press release.

He was addressing audience at a Mahfil-e-Milad at Rawalpindi Law College 6th Road. He said that we should follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him) for success in life and hereafter.

Participants of the Mehfil-e-Milad including Principal Rawalpindi Law College Sardar Ghazanfar Khan also highlighted the life of Holy Prophet. Subhan, Hasib-ul-Hassan, Moeza, Sundus, Zain ul Aabdeen, Asrar and others present to Muhammad (PBUH) Naat and Darood-o-Salam on the occasion. In the end, the participants prayed for success and prosperity of Pakistan.