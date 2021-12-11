Education is not only the foundation but also the catalyst that compliments good work in society and resists ill. Sri Lanka is one example, India is another—where quality Higher Education in IT and Management has marked a significant difference—students from West feel proud to work as interns in Bengalur. This did not happen overnight; right vision, proper policy, good governance, correct institutional arrangements and state’s support brought this positive impact. Today, India’s IT and Management graduates run leading Multinational Corporations in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and rest of the World—providing an ecosystem to young Indian’s globally that supports them in not only performing well but prospering professionally. We Pakistanis are equally talented and hardworking but have not achieved similar heights—we deserve better. It’s never too late—lots of good has happened in Pakistan’s Education Sector over past two decades, this is the right time to capitalize.

Let me share my two cents—this week I took the charge as Pro-Vice Chancellor, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta—Balochistan’s premier Higher Education and Degree Awarding Institution. So far, I have just attended a joint meeting of my hail and Dr. Faisal Khan’s farewell—a gentleman who will grow as an individual and professional in years to come. BUITEMS family, received me well however they were curious—and they are right—if I wear their shoes, I will do the same. For them I am an alien, who has appeared from nowhere and took an important position in their institution—the institution for which they have worked hard and protected it for years. Now its my institution also, being a Balochi, I accepted the position so that I can add value to the good work BUITEMS has done thus far.

In past three days, I have seen people vent out on social media against me—I thank them, they will keep me on my toes, and this is their democratic right—but for now, they are immature and impatient in making their assessment and comments; it is ok—just don’t expect me to respond to comments on social media. I took this position to contribute to the good work BUITEMS have undertaken so far and I bring with me 30 plus years of professional experience, working with Academic Institutions, UN, World Bank, USAID and local and International NGOs in Pakistan and abroad. I also bring with me 20 years of field work experience of Balochistan, and 5 years teaching experience in North America, and a year and a half teaching experience at the University of Balochistan, and 7 years of research experience; besides this, as a Fulbright scholar I obtained master’s degree in international educational policy studies and doctorate in development studies from renowned academic institutions in the United States of America with research focus on Balochistan’s Education Sector. A decade and half back, Mr. Ahmed Farooq Bazai (my former colleague at UN) was an alien joining BUITEMS and took BUITEMS to new heights, today another alien has joined BUITEMS—Let me share my two cents.

Let us work to the benefit of the youth and children of Balochistan—who will join BUITEMS in coming years. Make BUITEMS an institution that harnesses talent, provides opportunity to the deserving and needy, builds capacity of its staff and faculty and is a hope for Balochistan’s prosperous future. Let us work towards partnering BUITEMS with leading institutions globally and produce original and quality research that is marketable. Let us work to improve the transparency and governance at BUITEMS further through automation of systems. Let us work in creating an institution that will produce scholars leading national and international, public, and private institutions, think tanks, governments, and state. Together we will build a better future for Pakistan and Balochistan.

Dr. Abdul Rehman Khan,

Pro-Vice Chancellor, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences