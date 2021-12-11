PNCA pays tribute to Quaid thru photo exhibition, artist talk

Islamabad : An art exhibition and an artist talk to commemorate the 146th birthday anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday.

The show was an amalgamation of photographs and paintings from PNCA's permanent collection dating back to the 1940s.

Zahra Khan moderated the artist talk with our guest speakers including Abbas Shah (sculptor) Kauser Jehan (sculptor), Mobina Zuberi (Visual Artist), Perveen Khan (Visual Artist) and Dr. Mamoona Khan (Head of Fine Arts Dept and Researcher) who discussed the evolution of art since 1947. The speakers inspired the young audience with their rich historical stories about the importance of arts as a subject in our country.

They advised the audience about what their aims should be as upcoming Pakistani artists representing their country and culture across the globe.