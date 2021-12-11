PM’s aide lauds Korean, Chinese govts’ interest in green initiatives

Islamabad : Hailing the participation of China and Korea in the country’s historically largest afforestation programme of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on said the incumbent government is committed to work with global community to tackle adverse fallouts of the global warming on lives and livelihoods of the people.

Addressing a launching ceremony of Pakistan-Korea Friendship Forest Initiative (Phase-II) held here on Thursday at the Korean Embassy, PM’s aide Malik Amin and the Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo pledged to work closely for boosting PM Imran Khan’s green initiatives, particularly the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP) for boosting the country’s climate resilience.

The Korean ambassador told the participants of the event that under the Pakistan-Korea Friendship Forest Initiative (Phase-II), 10,000 saplings of different fruit and non-fruit species would be planted in different parts of the country to improve the environment and strengthen livelihoods of the local communities.

He recalled that the Korean government had already planted 6,000 saplings of different varieties in support to PM Imran Khan’s TBTTP, which has gained a global recognition and appreciation.

“The Korean government looks at the largest afforestation programme of the Pakistani government as an opportunity to help improve the country’s overall environmental conditions and enhance resilience against unfolding deleterious impacts of climate change on various socio-economic sectors,” the Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo told SAPM Malik Amin Aslam during a meeting on the sidelines of the event.

He also assured the SAPM the Korean government’s all-out support to help build up capacity of the country’s various sectors to cope with negative impacts of the climate change through transfer of technical know-how, technology related to, among others, water, energy, agriculture and forestry sectors.

The PM’s aide thanked the Korean ambassador for gifting 10,000 saplings, reflecting Korean government’s recognition of the PM Imran Khan’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme and support to his vision for clean green Pakistan.

Later, The SAPM and Korean Ambassador kicked off the plantation by planting a pine tree sapling at the Embassy of Korea and exchanged views on the green vision of both both governments, which aims at sustainable socio-economic growth, climate resilience, environmental conservation and protection.

On Wednesday, Chinese government also gifted 7,000 saplings for plantation along different national highways/motorways to help fight surging vehicular and non-vehicular air pollution and environmental degradation.

Chinese ambassador Nong Rong gifted the saplings to Pakistan at a ceremony held here at the Chinese embassy to mark 70 years of Pak-China friendship.

While addressing the ceremony, the Chinese ambassador said that the Chinese government strongly support the PM Imran Khan’s Clean Green Pakistan vision and various world-recognised programmes and projects being implemented under the vision.

He said further that the Chinese government shares the vision of the PM Khan and has pledged to support at all levels the green and clean Pakistan programmes and projects, particularly the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.