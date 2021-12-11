Prices of kitchen items hiked yet again

Rawalpindi : Although prices of some kitchen items like chicken are slightly coming down, the government on Friday increased the prices of pulses, meat, roti, and naan adding to the woes of the common man.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi has issued a notification increasing the rates of all these commodities.

According to the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali the prices of pulses have been increased by Rs10 to Rs30 per kilogram, price of 120-gram ‘Roti’ price has been jacked up by Rs3, and now it will be sold at Rs10 against earlier price of Rs7, 120-gram ‘Naan’ price has also been increased by Rs3 from Rs10 to Rs13, mutton by Rs200 from Rs1000 to Rs1200 and beef by Rs150 from Rs450 to Rs600 per kilogram.

On the other hand, retail shopkeepers consider DC notification just a piece of paper and are selling all items at skyrocketing prices already.

According to notification, the deputy commissioner has fixed the prices of Daal Chana at Rs157, White Chana at Rs202 per kilogram, Daal Moong at Rs157, Daal Masoor at Rs222 per kilogram, Daal Mash at Rs282 per kilogram. The price of one-kg mutton has jumped up by Rs200 per kg and now it will be sold at Rs1200 against Rs1000, beef price has also been revised and now it will be sold at Rs600 against Rs450. But, ironically beef is already selling at Rs650. Similarly, DC has fixed the price of 1-litre milk at Rs130 against Rs90 but it is already selling at Rs130, the yogurt price has been fixed at Rs140 against Rs110 but it is already selling at Rs140 in open market shops. The local administration has also increased the prices of all kinds of rice by Rs2 to Rs10 per kilogram.

All Pakistan Pulses Wholesale Dealers Association (APPWDA) senior representatives named Haji Muhammad Ihsen, Shaikh Qadeer, Muhammad Shabbir, and several others said that the government has increased the prices of pulses too much. They admitted that it would be difficult for consumers to purchase pulses.

It seems that the local administration, Rawalpindi is unaware of the prices of daily consumable items like sugar, meat, pulses, firewood, coal, rice, milk, ‘atta’, and ‘roti’ sold in the open market.

The price of 120-gram ‘roti’ has been fixed at Rs10 and 120-gram ‘naan’ at Rs13 whereas ‘naanbais’ are already selling a ‘roti’ at Rs12 and a ‘naan’ at Rs15 for the past six months, without government permission. The local administration did not fix the prices of ‘atta’ and ‘ghee’ and mentioned in the notification that ‘atta’ prices are as per notified by the food department while ‘ghee’ will be sold as per printed prices.

While a 20-kilogram ‘atta’ bag is being sold at different prices between Rs950 to Rs1400 and 1-kilogram ‘ghee’ is being sold at Rs270 to Rs360.