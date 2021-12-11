Rights of marginalised children acknowledged

Islamabad : Children delivered speeches, performed skits, and took part in a walk to commemorate International Human Rights Day at Meherabadi, Islamabad.

They were participating in an event organised by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) here on Friday. The event aimed at acknowledging the rights of children of the marginalised groups of society. The event took place under the theme “Equality-Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights”

SPARC is running three street children centres in a slum area (Meherabadi) of Islamabad where children are provided non-formal education, life skill sessions including health and hygiene practice. SPARC also conducts sensitising sessions with the parents of these children on the importance of positive parenting. Women are provided skill uplift training to help them boost their family income.

In her introductory remarks, SPARC’s Board member Nargis Zaidi said that child rights are human rights and all children are equally entitled to these rights. Participants were briefed about the importance of the day and the rights they are entitled to. Children delivered speeches and performed songs inspiring children to join the school. Women presented a short script highlighting the adverse impacts of child marriage. A walk was also arranged to raise awareness about the day in the community in which all the segments of the community participated.

Ending the commemoration, SPARC’s Executive Director Asiya Arif stressed on collective efforts of civil society and the government to improve the Human Rights situation in the country as Pakistan is placed at 154 out of 189 countries in overall ranking of Human Development Index (HDI).