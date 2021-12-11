Amir to stay with Karachi for PSL-7

LAHORE: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has made it clear that he will stay with Karachi Kings for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven.

However, the left-arm pacer is not happy with the demotion from Platinum to the Gold category.

It has been learnt that Amir was convinced by Kings captain Babar Azam and all-rounder Imad Wasim to stay with the franchise.