 
close
Saturday December 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Amir to stay with Karachi for PSL-7

December 11, 2021

LAHORE: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has made it clear that he will stay with Karachi Kings for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven.

However, the left-arm pacer is not happy with the demotion from Platinum to the Gold category.

It has been learnt that Amir was convinced by Kings captain Babar Azam and all-rounder Imad Wasim to stay with the franchise.