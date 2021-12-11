Karachi’s Zubair leading in JA Zaman Open Golf

LAHORE: Muhammed Zubair from Karachi put up a wonderful display of strokes and putting to remain leader on the first day of 8th JA Zaman Open Golf Championship here at the Lahore Gymkhana Course on Friday.

This young upcoming golf professional of Karachi Golf Club ended the day at a spectacular aggregate score of six under par.

Zubair hit his tee shots on all the par four and par fives to perfection and attained a distance of 280 yards plus through every hit. His birdies on holes 5, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 18 were the result of masterly play.

Moazzan Siddique of DHA Karachi and defending champion Matloob Ahmed accumulated a sterling score of four under par and are placed two strokes behind Zubair.

Following them are Muhammed Munir of Rawalpindi, Muhammed Naeem of Peshawar and Ahmed Baig of PAF Skyview with a score of three under par. At one under par are Suleman Akhter of Gymkhana and Shabbir Iqbal.