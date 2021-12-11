Shoaib stands as last hurdle for ageing Aqeel

ISLAMABAD: Ageing domestic tennis stalwart Aqeel Khan closes in on yet another men’s singles title with less than half of his age Muhammad Shoaib stands as the last hurdle in the J7 Group 34th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

Top seed Aqeel Khan proved too good for Yousaf Khalil during his straight-set 6-2, 6-3 win while young Shoaib had to rally back from one set down to overcome Mohammad Abid 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Aqeel Khan was in fine touch building up a 4-0 lead by breaking the 7th and 4th game of Yousaf by hitting a number of winners down the line. He won the first set at 6-2. In the second set, he kept the same pressure and won set and match at a score of 6-3 by breaking the 6th and 9th game of Yousaf to take revenge for last week’s defeat at a ranking event in Lahore.

In the second semi-final, twenty-year-old Muhammad Shoaib toppled the second seed Muhammad Abid by displaying an array of sizzling shots.

His forehand and backhand groundstrokes were perfect in rhythm and he was flawless from the net, outplaying second seed Muhammad Abid in a thrilling and entertaining three-set match.

Abid won the first set at 6-3 by breaking the 8th game of Shoaib. Whereas Shoaib bounced back and won the second set in the same fashion at 6-3.

In the third set, Shoaib was steady from the baseline as long rallies were witnessed. The youngster stayed calm and won the set 6-2 by breaking the 3rd and 7th game of Abid. The match lasted 2 hours.

Top seed Sarah Mahboob and second Seed Ushna Sohail moved into the final of women’s singles with imposing victories over their opponents. Sarah beat Esha Jawad 6-0 6-2 while Ushna was also dominant during a 6-2, 6-2 win over Noor Malik.

Maqbool Hussain Chairman J7 Group witnessed the men’s doubles final and earlier met the participating players and officials. He appreciated the organization, ensuring their group will support the healthy activity for the development of tennis.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority and President Islamabad Tennis Association will be the chief guest on the final Saturday.

Results: Men’s singles semi-finals: Aqeel Khan bt Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 6-3; Muhammad Shoaib bt Muhammad Abid 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Ladies’ singles semi-finals: Sarah Mahboob bt Esha Jawad 6-0, 6-2; Ushna Sohail bt Noor Malik 6-2, 6-2.