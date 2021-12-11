Spectators at PSL venues to get internet connectivity

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has announced exciting plans for Pakistan Super League-7 (PSL-7) fans in the country.

Ramiz told reporters hare that the PCB is making efforts to involve fans in cricket action in unique ways to improve their overall experience of the tournament.

In order to enhance the experience of the fans, National Stadium Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium Lahore will offer internet connectivity to the spectators for free, he said.

The 59-year-old added that PCB is opening an office for fan engagement as well and also vowed to build stations outside the stadiums. He added that at one of the fan stations, he himself will be present and will try to find a new commentator.

“Budding commentators will come, and we will watch a video, and I will rate you and whether you have potential,” Ramiz stated.