Queen’s relay baton due in Karachi on Dec 27

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has constituted a committee to welcome the Queen’s relay baton, which will reach Karachi on December 27.

The Queen’s relay baton for the 22nd Commonwealth Games started its Commonwealth journey from the Buckingham Palace on October 7.

The queen’s baton will be with the citizens of Karachi for three days, said POA secretary Khalid Mahmood.

He said that POA president Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, who is also Commonwealth Games Association head, has formed the Organising Committee to welcome and celebrate the relay baton and hold different programmes.