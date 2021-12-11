Babar inspires team to perform consistently: Shadab

KARACHI: Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan has said that Babar Azam inspired the team to perform consistently as he was always there to support his teammates whenever the chips were down.

He said that due to Azam’s attitude, the team gelled into one unit and every player was able to perform.

Speaking about Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander, who served Pakistan as batting and bowling consultants, respectively, Shadab said they enhanced the team’s performance. “Matthew Hayden is a big name in cricket. In the limited amount of time he spent with us, Hayden made us [mentally] strong,” he revealed.

Shadab voiced the desire for batting and bowling coaches, saying that they were as important to a cricket team as physiotherapists and trainers.

Speaking about the T20 World Cup in the UAE, Shadab said that Pakistan lost the semi-final against Australia, but the team learnt a lot from the mega event.

“We got a lot of momentum from the World Cup, which made the team a single unit,” he stated. “Which is why we were able to win all the matches in the T20 and Test series in Bangladesh.”

He spoke about the dressing room atmosphere, saying that they were like family to one another. “The way family members support one another [during difficult times], we also support each other,” he said. “An individual never wins alone neither does he lose alone; the entire team wins or loses. That is what we try to remind ourselves each time,” added the Pakistani all-rounder.

When asked about the Pakistan cricket team’s practice of planting the national flag into the ground during the nets session, Shadab said the move was Head Coach Saqlain Mushtaq’s initiative.

“The national flag reminds us that we need to play our hearts out for our country,” he explained. “This practice of planting the national flag into the ground has united us all.”

When asked about his Big Bash League (BBL) contract, the Pakistani cricketer said he was focusing on the national team’s cricket for the time being and would take a decision on his BBL offer soon.