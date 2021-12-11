Root, Malan lead England fightback

BRISBANE: Joe Root and Dawid Malan put on a defiant unbeaten partnership of 159 to give England hope of salvaging a draw in the opening Ashes Test at the Gabba on Friday.
A rejuvenated England were 220-2 at the close of play, with skipper Root on 86 and Malan 80, only 58 runs behind Australia.
After England lost both openers in the session before tea, Root and Malan looked increasingly comfortable on the third-day Gabba pitch as they steadily wore down the Australian attack.
Root’s classy 86 not out is one short of his highest score in Australia and took him past 1,500 runs in a calendar year, the most ever by an Englishman, surpassing Michael Vaughan’s 1,481 in 2002.
Leading by example, the skipper barely offered a chance in his innings, stroking 10 boundaries including a sublime reverse sweep off spinner Nathan Lyon.
After England’s dismal start to the Ashes, when they were bowled out for just 147 in their first innings, it was just what they needed.
“For him to carry on the form he had in our summer and the early English winter is fantastic and it’s great signs for us as a team that Joe’s playing well out here, and is leading from the front,” Malan said.
Lyon, still searching for his 400th Test wicket, never looked like breaking through.
The South African-born Malan scored his only Test century on the last tour of Australia and although not as comfortable as his captain, he also looked in control.
He did struggle with fatigue towards the close, however, and went down with cramp.
Earlier, Travis Head scored a superb 152 to put Australia in what seemed a commanding position after their first innings.
Australia were finally dismissed for 425 on Friday, 30 minutes before lunch, a handsome lead of 278.
England then survived a tricky period and went to lunch 23 for no wicket.
Rory Burns, who was out first ball of the series on Wednesday when clean-bowled by Mitchell Starc, was lucky to survive the dreaded pair when he was adjudged leg-before wicket on Starc’s sixth ball of the first over of the day.
But after reviewing the decision, replays showed the ball was just missing the top of middle stump, and a relieved Burns survived.
But he didn’t last long after lunch and gloved a ball to wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Australian captain Pat Cummins.
Haseeb Hameed looked in great touch and eased to 27, but he tried to glance a wide ball from Starc, only to get a faint touch to Carey.
Malan knows that plenty more work lies ahead despite England’s improved showing.
“To come here today and do what we did after a day and half of hard fielding is fantastic, but that’s only half the job.” he said.
“We need another 250-300 runs tomorrow to put ourselves in a good position.”
Score Board
England won the Toss
England 1st innings 147 all out
Australia 1st Innings
Warner c Stokes b Robinson 94
Harris c Malan b Robinson 3
Marnus c Wood b Leach 74
Steven c †Buttler b Wood 12
Head b Wood 152
Cameron b Robinson 0
Carey† c Pope b Woakes 12
Cummins(c) c Hameed b Root 12
Starc c Burns b Woakes 35
Lyon c Robinson b Wood 15
Josh Hazlewood not out 0
Extras: (b 4, lb 6, nb 4, w 2) 16
Total: (104.3 Ov, RR: 4.06) 425
Fall: 1-10, 5.2 ov 2-166, 47.2 ov 3-189, 52.6 ov 4-195, 55.2 ov 5-195, 55.3 ov 6-236, 64.4 ov 7-306, 75.6 ov 8-391, 95.6 ov 9-420, 102.3 ov 10-425, 104.3 ov
Bowling: Chris Woakes 25-8-76-2 Ollie Robinson 23-8-58-3 Mark Wood 25.3-4-85-3 Ben Stokes 12-0-65-0 Jack Leach 13-0-102-1 Joe Root 6-0-29-1
England 2nd Innings
Haseeb c †Carey b Starc 27
Rory c †Carey b Cummins 13
Malan not out 80
Root(c) not out 86
Extras: (b 4, lb 5, w 5) 14
Total: (70 Ov, RR: 3.14) 220/2
Yet to bat: Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler †, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach
Fall: 1-23, 8.6 ov 2-61, 20.6 ov
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 14-2-60-1 Josh Hazlewood 8-4-13-0 Pat Cummins 14-4-43-1 Nathan Lyon 24-4-69-0 Cameron Green 7-2-12-0 Marnus Labuschagne 3-0-14-0
Test Debut: Alex Carey (AUS)
Umpires: Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker
LAHORE: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has made it clear that he will stay with Karachi Kings for the upcoming Pakistan...
LAHORE: Muhammed Zubair from Karachi put up a wonderful display of strokes and putting to remain leader on the first...
KARACHI: Professional Squash Association has quashed two international satellite events scheduled in Peshawar from...
ISLAMABAD: Ageing domestic tennis stalwart Aqeel Khan closes in on yet another men’s singles title with less than...
PESHAWAR: Chitral and Mardan blasted their way into the final when they defeated Waziristan Combined and Charsadda,...
LAHORE: A seminar to empower athletes has started here at Lahore Garrison University under the auspices of Olympic...