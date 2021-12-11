Talha wins bronze in World Championship

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s premier weightlifter Talha Talib lifted bronze in snatch in the World Championship in Tashkent on Friday.

Talha, who featured in the 67 kilogramme, could not play upto his right potential as he lifted 143kg in snatch, which is much less than his best effort of 150kg, but still managed a bronze medal.

Talha missed clean and jerk due to some technical issues.

“He took a snatch bronze. It seems that he could not bring into application what was the best in him as it sometimes happens with a player. Had he managed his best he could have won even gold,” a senior official of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) Amjad Amin Butt told ‘The News’ from Lahore.

Talha, who shot to fame when he finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics, seemed in great form before leaving for Tashkent.

“Yes, he had prepared well. The two Chinese who had finished at the top two positions in the Tokyo Olympics are not featuring in the global event. I hope Talha’s effort would help him secure a place in the next year’s Commonwealth Games as in ranking his effort could be a gold in the Commonwealth region,” Butt said.

The other day Abu Bakar Ghani finished at the 13th place in the 61kg. He lifted 116kg in snatch and 138 kg in clean and jerk, finishing with a total of 254kg. Amjad Butt confirmed it and said that Abubakar’s ranking in the Commonwealth remained fourth. Three more national weightlifters are yet to compete in the global event.