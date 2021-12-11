State guest status, top-notch security await Aussie team

ISLAMABAD: Australian cricketers will be accorded VVIP/State Guest status, getting top-notch security cover during their March-April 2022 trip to Pakistan.

The three-member security delegation of Cricket Australia (CA) was given in detailed briefing at the Interior Ministry Friday on the measures in place to provide the VVIP security cover to the visiting team.

After getting a briefing at the Ministry, the security experts accompanied by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director international Zakir Khan visited Pindi Stadium and hotel where the team would stay during the second Test.

Australia is scheduled to play the second Test at the Pindi Stadium from March 12, 2022.

“The three-member security team visited the Ministry of Interior for briefing and was later taken to the Pindi Stadium and the hotel where the team will stay during their visit to the city. These security experts were briefed on the measures being taken to accord state guest protocol to the team during their stay in Pakistan. Representatives of all the relevant agencies also attended the meeting,” an official accompanying the Cricket Australia (CA) security team when contacted said.

Later the team members also met Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad who ensured foolproof security cover to the visiting team.

“We have finalized all the arrangements to provide VVIP security cover to the visiting Australia team early next year. Indeed it is a welcoming sign that Australia is taking a visit to Pakistan following over two decades of gape.”

The Interior Minister told the visiting security delegation that the provincial government and all security units are in the loop.

“These security measures have been taken in coordination with all the relevant agencies and provincial governments. Rest assured our experts are best trained and ready to welcome our guests,” he said.

Sheikh Rashid hoped that Australia and Pakistan’s Test, One-Day series, and one-off T20 match would provide the best of entertainment to the cricket-starved fans.

“Cricket fans in Pakistan are ready to welcome Australian cricket team after 24 years. Hopefully, the forthcoming Australian team visit to Pakistan would be the first of many more to come in near future. We are thankful to the Australian government and CA for realizing the importance of cricketing relations and sending the team to Pakistan on a lengthy tour.”

The Australian security team included Benjamin Oliver, Stuart Baily and Brenden Drew. The team will also visit Karachi and Lahore.

Karachi will host the first Test of the series from March 3, 2022, while Lahore will host the third Test from March 21, 2022, besides three One-Dayers (March 29, 31 April 2, 2022) and a one-off T20 on April 5, 2022.