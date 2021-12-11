By editorial board

December 10 marked another Human Rights Day across the world. This reminds us of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that the United Nations adopted on Dec 10, 1948. Every year the world acknowledges the advocates and defenders of human rights with a different theme. The theme for this year was ‘Equality – Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights’. Equality figures in the very first article of the UHDR which says: “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights”. Though the declaration is over 73 years old, its adoption and implementation in letter and spirit remains a far cry even now. This year’s theme resonated with increasing inequality around the world as with each passing year there is a feeling of alienation among people who do not enjoy equal opportunities compared with others who are more privileged. Unfortunately, in most countries still there is no agenda to eradicate this inequality.

Abuse and violations of human rights is rampant in most parts of the world and many people face discrimination on the basis of the colour of their skin or the background of their community or culture. For a country such as Pakistan this day should encourage its people to proclaim the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being. Citizens of Pakistan do face discrimination and see their rights violated. Essentially it is the responsibility of all states to ensure defence and provision of human rights to their citizens irrespective of their colour, gender, language, race, or religion, and that is where the UDHR should serve as a guiding document for everyone. All countries should keep and respect this declaration as the foundation of all human rights laws. As human rights are the rights that people simply have by virtue of existence, no state should consider it a privilege that it may or may not grant to its people.

Since these rights are inherent to all – irrespective of their background – every state must feel bound to protect them. Some of the most significant rights range from rights to education and food to rights of health and life itself. If a state or its operatives deny people their human rights, it commits an abuse of humanity itself; and there should not be any delay in their provision. Just like provision of justice, provision of human rights is obligatory on all states as they relate to human dignity that all governments and states must respect. When human rights come under attack it amounts to a disgrace to human dignity. To build a just and peaceful world, human rights should take precedence over all other considerations. The international Human Rights Day should also inspire us to start treating everyone with the right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness which is not possible with an increasing inequality in societies, including that of Pakistan.